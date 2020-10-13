Coronavirus state-wise tally October 13: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally nears 3 lakh

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the 3-lakh mark on October 12. Total confirmed cases in the state stand at 2.98 lakh, including a death toll of 5,682.

With over 15.35 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 15,35,315 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 7,58,951

> Karnataka: 7,17,915

> Tamil Nadu: 6,61,264

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,39,161

India has recorded more than 71.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.09 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.3 lakh are active cases while nearly 62.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, more than 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 -12 3770 6 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 43983 2312 708712 5504 6256 32 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2940 -49 9403 171 24 4 Assam 28439 -54 166039 1457 826 10 5 Bihar 10669 375 185911 1370 955 9 6 Chandigarh 1170 14 11898 111 192 1 7 Chhattisgarh 27421 -73 116540 2769 1286 33 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 3064 5 2 9 Delhi 20535 1166 284844 2975 5809 40 10 Goa 4465 191 33698 495 511 4 11 Gujarat 15414 281 133615 1442 3574 8 12 Haryana 10401 172 131228 1225 1592 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 2637 50 14690 219 251 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9992 474 72706 861 1333 11 15 Jharkhand 7776 391 84461 890 798 11 16 Karnataka 115795 4494 592084 12030 10036 70 17 Kerala 94473 1928 199634 7836 1025 22 18 Ladakh 961 19 4126 89 64 19 Madhya Pradesh 14932 245 130721 1702 2645 21 20 Maharashtra 212905 8732 1281896 15656 40514 165 21 Manipur 2756 -25 10707 203 93 2 22 Meghalaya 2434 44 5273 131 64 1 23 Mizoram 156 18 2046 36 0 24 Nagaland 1409 -150 5813 70 18 1 25 Odisha 23430 172 230192 2577 1040 18 26 Puducherry 4617 78 26555 264 565 2 27 Punjab 8576 699 112099 1234 3860 27 28 Rajasthan 21671 -259 137848 1858 1665 15 29 Sikkim 384 NA 2925 5 57 2 30 Tamil Nadu 43747 348 607203 5165 10314 62 31 Telengana 24208 306 189351 2009 1233 5 32 Tripura 3738 4 24623 220 317 1 33 Uttarakhand 6976 397 47609 678 762 15 34 Uttar Pradesh 38815 1204 393908 3342 6438 44 35 West Bengal 30604 -368 262103 3155 5682 60 Total# 838729 23124 6227295 77760 109856 706 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.76 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.77 lakh people have died so far.