172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-13-west-bengals-covid-19-tally-nears-3-lakh-5955761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 13: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally nears 3 lakh

With more than 15.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.5 lakh) and Karnataka (7.1 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the 3-lakh mark on October 12. Total confirmed cases in the state stand at 2.98 lakh, including a death toll of 5,682.

With over 15.35 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 15,35,315 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 7,58,951

> Karnataka: 7,17,915

> Tamil Nadu: 6,61,264

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,39,161

India has recorded more than 71.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.09 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.3 lakh are active cases while nearly 62.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, more than 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands198-123770655
2Andhra Pradesh4398323127087125504625632
3Arunachal Pradesh2940-49940317124
4Assam28439-54166039145782610
5Bihar1066937518591113709559
6Chandigarh117014118981111921
7Chhattisgarh27421-731165402769128633
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu102306452
9Delhi2053511662848442975580940
10Goa4465191336984955114
11Gujarat15414281133615144235748
12Haryana104011721312281225159213
13Himachal Pradesh263750146902192511
14Jammu and Kashmir999247472706861133311
15Jharkhand77763918446189079811
16Karnataka1157954494592084120301003670
17Kerala9447319281996347836102522
18Ladakh9611941268964
19Madhya Pradesh149322451307211702264521
20Maharashtra212905873212818961565640514165
21Manipur2756-2510707203932
22Meghalaya2434445273131641
23Mizoram156182046360
24Nagaland1409-150581370181
25Odisha234301722301922577104018
26Puducherry461778265552645652
27Punjab85766991120991234386027
28Rajasthan21671-2591378481858166515
29Sikkim384NA29255572
30Tamil Nadu4374734860720351651031462
31Telengana24208306189351200912335
32Tripura37384246232203171
33Uttarakhand69763974760967876215
34Uttar Pradesh3881512043939083342643844
35West Bengal30604-3682621033155568260
Total#83872923124622729577760109856706
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.76 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.77 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 09:31 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.