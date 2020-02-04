Coronavirus scare | India cancels all visas issued after Jan 15 to travellers from China

With India confirming three cases of coronavirus infection -- all from the southern state of Kerala -- the government has cancelled all visas issued after January 15 to passengers travelling from China. The move comes as the death toll of the epidemic crossed 400 in China where the disease broke out.



Embassy and our Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last 2 weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India. (1/4)

It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa. (2/4)

Indian Visa Application Centres (https://t.co/5s1Q4SmjXY) in these cities may also be contacted in this regard.

Visa Section of the Embassy/Consulates of India in China can be contacted to ascertain the validity of visa before undertaking any visit to India. (3/4) — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 4, 2020



All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com). (4/4)

Posting a series of tweets, the Indian embassy in Beijing clarified that visitors from China would have to apply again for Indian visas as the previous ones stand cancelled. The embassy also suggested Chinese nationals planning to visit India to contact respective visa application centres to ascertain if their visas were still valid; this would rule out any last moment confusion, they said.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration of the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that all airlines have been directed to deny boarding to any passenger from China. This may be a Chinese or foreign national who holds a valid e-visa to fly to India. The flying ban will be in effect until further notice from the bureau.