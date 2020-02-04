App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus scare | India cancels all visas issued after Jan 15 to travellers from China

All existing Indian visas for those coming from China have been cancelled by the Indian embassy in Beijing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With India confirming three cases of coronavirus infection -- all from the southern state of Kerala -- the government has cancelled all visas issued after January 15 to passengers travelling from China. The move comes as the death toll of the epidemic crossed 400 in China where the disease broke out.

Posting a series of tweets, the Indian embassy in Beijing clarified that visitors from China would have to apply again for Indian visas as the previous ones stand cancelled. The embassy also suggested Chinese nationals planning to visit India to contact respective visa application centres to ascertain if their visas were still valid; this would rule out any last moment confusion, they said.



Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration of the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that all airlines have been directed to deny boarding to any passenger from China. This may be a Chinese or foreign national who holds a valid e-visa to fly to India. The flying ban will be in effect until further notice from the bureau.

(With agency inputs)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.