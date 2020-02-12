Coronavirus scare: Fearing infection, Andhra man kills himself

Panic and paranoia claimed the life of a man from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on February 11. Worried that he had contracted the fatal novel coronavirus, the 50-year-old villager took his own life to save his family from the grasps of the contagious pathogen.

The farmer from Thottambedu’s Seshamnaidu Kandriga was found hanging from a tree. His family members claimed his obsession with information on the disease had led him to take the extreme step. He was reportedly disturbed ever since reports on the dreaded disease had started making headlines across the world.

According to the Hindustan Times, the farmer would allegedly bury his head in newspapers and browse through videos for hours at a stretch, to gather information on the virus.

The son of the deceased man, who works as a volunteer in the village, said: “He had been behaving strangely with us in his last days, ever since he came back from the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. He had sought treatment there a week ago to cure a urinary tract infection and a common cold.”

He added that his father would pelt stones at anyone who came close to him, fearing he had contracted coronavirus and might infect others too.

Early on Feb 11, he locked his family inside their house and went away. His body was later found near his mother’s grave.

Explaining what happened, his son informed that his father had caught a cold on February 1 and had had a fever since. So, on February 5, he went to Ruia Hospital, where a doctor asked him to wear a mask as a precautionary measure so that the cold did not spread. However, he got panic-stricken and lost his composure after the fever had refused to subside despite taking medicines.

“He thought he had got affected by the coronavirus, though we told him that the disease was prevalent only in China and affected those who went there. Other villagers also assured him that the doctors would have quarantined him had they doubted of coronavirus infection… But my father was still afraid it could be the novel coronavirus and that it could kill us.”