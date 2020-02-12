App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus scare: Fearing infection, Andhra man kills himself

The 50-year-old committed suicide for “greater good” after his fever from common cold didn’t subside despite taking medicines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Panic and paranoia claimed the life of a man from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on February 11. Worried that he had contracted the fatal novel coronavirus, the 50-year-old villager took his own life to save his family from the grasps of the contagious pathogen.

The farmer from Thottambedu’s Seshamnaidu Kandriga was found hanging from a tree. His family members claimed his obsession with information on the disease had led him to take the extreme step. He was reportedly disturbed ever since reports on the dreaded disease had started making headlines across the world.

According to the Hindustan Times, the farmer would allegedly bury his head in newspapers and browse through videos for hours at a stretch, to gather information on the virus.

Close

The son of the deceased man, who works as a volunteer in the village, said: “He had been behaving strangely with us in his last days, ever since he came back from the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. He had sought treatment there a week ago to cure a urinary tract infection and a common cold.”

related news

He added that his father would pelt stones at anyone who came close to him, fearing he had contracted coronavirus and might infect others too.

Early on Feb 11, he locked his family inside their house and went away. His body was later found near his mother’s grave.

Explaining what happened, his son informed that his father had caught a cold on February 1 and had had a fever since. So, on February 5, he went to Ruia Hospital, where a doctor asked him to wear a mask as a precautionary measure so that the cold did not spread. However, he got panic-stricken and lost his composure after the fever had refused to subside despite taking medicines.

“He thought he had got affected by the coronavirus, though we told him that the disease was prevalent only in China and affected those who went there. Other villagers also assured him that the doctors would have quarantined him had they doubted of coronavirus infection… But my father was still afraid it could be the novel coronavirus and that it could kill us.”


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #coronavirus

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.