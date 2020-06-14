App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | We must focus on controlling number of fatalities: Anand Mahindra

Suggesting steps for the way forward, he said, "What we must focus on & control is the number of fatalities & the availability of beds/ICU beds".

PTI
File image
File image

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on June 13 called for a focus on controlling the number of fatalities due to coronavirus and ensuring availability of hospital beds, saying that in a country of India's size the number of infections is inevitably going to rise. In a series of tweets, Mahindra said even though the level of transmission is probably significantly higher and largely untraceable and unreported, it shouldn't alarm the world.

"The absolute number of infected in a country of our size is inevitably going to rise," he said.

Mahindra further said, "In fact, the level of transmission is probably significantly higher & largely untraceable & unreported. This shouldn't alarm the world".

Close

Suggesting steps for the way forward, he said, "What we must focus on & control is the number of fatalities & the availability of beds/ICU beds".

related news

These numbers are real and trackable, he added.

"So far, the percentage of fatalities has been mercifully low & with boosted medical infrastructure we must aim to keep the numbers low," Mahindra added.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Stating that a vaccine is many months away, if not longer, he said, "An effective prophylactic could be closer, but unpredictably so. In the meantime, as we return to work, it's good to know that if we are disciplined about using masks, we could keep ourselves & others safe".

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 08:24 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #Business #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

How COVID-19 gave online gaming a shot in the arm

How COVID-19 gave online gaming a shot in the arm

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

Religious places allowed to reopen in Bhopal from June 15

Religious places allowed to reopen in Bhopal from June 15

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.