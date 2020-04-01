Coronavirus pandemic | UP ambulance staff on strike over lack of protective gear, non-payment of salary

Uttar Pradesh’s association of ambulance staff announced on April 1 that they would not work until the authorities provide them with protective gear. Despite ambulance workers being on the frontline, they have allegedly not been given any safety gear such as masks, gloves, etc. Moreover, they alleged that they have not even received their salaries for over two months.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

According to an NDTV report, several ambulance workers were headed home on April 1 as neither the government nor the private firms they were working for had taken cognizance of their demands.

The Ambulance Employees’ Association has informed that there are around 4,500 emergency ambulances in Uttar Pradesh, which are operated by private firm GVK under a government contract. More than 17,000 people who work for the 102 and 108 emergency ambulance services have been hired by the private firm on a contract basis.

They wrote a letter to their private employer to announce that no ambulance operator will go to work if their demands are not met. Meanwhile, the state government has told them that GVK is responsible for their salaries, so the issue must be negotiated directly with them.

Speaking to the media about their ordeal, Madhukar Singh, an ambulance driver from UP’s Pratapgarh district, said: “We do not have sanitisers, gloves, or proper masks. This mask you see on me cannot be worn for more than two hours. Fifteen pieces of these have been distributed to each ambulance and we don’t know when the new set will arrive. Our vehicles have not been sanitised either.”

Adding that they have not received their salaries for two months, he said people do not let them enter when they go to fill up oxygen. Singh alleged that despite requesting the local chief medical officer to provide them better supplies, they did not get any response.