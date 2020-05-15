Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter erupts after Greta Thunberg features in COVID-19 panel discussion

A leading news channel’s decision to feature 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on one of its townhalls on the novel coronavirus outbreak was met with much rebuke and ridicule on social media.

The panel discussion on the show titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” featured American neurosurgeon and medical reporter Dr Sanjay Gupta, former Centres for Disease Control director Richard Besser, and former Health and Human Services secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

Yes I call for my 6 year old niece to be added as well.

Greta Thunberg with other Coronavirus experts in CNN's panel. pic.twitter.com/hHJT4oXMA4

Amazing. Now, she can kill corona by whining like a kid who wants chocolate in the middle of the night.

A high school dropout is a global pandemic expert? Great job @CNN

How did someone who didn't even finish school become a renowned expert in climatology and now epidemiology? Is she just jumping bandwagon because her puppet masters see more profit in this one?

Tonight I'll be interviewed on CNN to talk about the new campaign supporting @UNICEF during COVID-19 and about being an activist in a world altered by the coronavirus.⁰It seems some people thought I was going to be on an expert panel, which of course has never been the case. 1/2

I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me. My message has always been to unite behind the science and listen to the experts. 2/2

Soon after the channel announced that Thunberg will be deliberating on the COVID-19 outbreak along with other experts, the teen activist started facing immense backlash on Twitter.Greta responded to the meme fest and slurs with a tweet explaining that she is no “expert”, but she is an activist who urges people to heed to the advice given out by field experts.