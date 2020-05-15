App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter erupts after Greta Thunberg features in COVID-19 panel discussion

The young environmental activist responded to the meme fest and slurs with a tweet explaining that she is no “expert”, but she is an activist who urges people to heed to the advice given out by field experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A leading news channel’s decision to feature 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on one of its townhalls on the novel coronavirus outbreak was met with much rebuke and ridicule on social media.

The panel discussion on the show titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” featured American neurosurgeon and medical reporter Dr Sanjay Gupta, former Centres for Disease Control director Richard Besser, and former Health and Human Services secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
Soon after the channel announced that Thunberg will be deliberating on the COVID-19 outbreak along with other experts, the teen activist started facing immense backlash on Twitter.






Greta responded to the meme fest and slurs with a tweet explaining that she is no “expert”, but she is an activist who urges people to heed to the advice given out by field experts.


To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #greta thunberg #Health #India #trends

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

Coronavirus impact | 21 states stare at a collective revenue loss of around Rs 9.71 lakh crore in April alone

Coronavirus impact | 21 states stare at a collective revenue loss of around Rs 9.71 lakh crore in April alone

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.