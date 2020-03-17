App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Trump administration to seek $850 billion to stem COVID-19 economic fallout: Report

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration plans on seeking a $850 billion stimulus package aimed at buffering the economy against fallout from coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing four unnamed officials familiar with the plan.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Health #United States #World News

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.