Coronavirus pandemic | Trump administration to seek $850 billion to stem COVID-19 economic fallout: Report

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash.
The Trump administration plans on seeking a $850 billion stimulus package aimed at buffering the economy against fallout from coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing four unnamed officials familiar with the plan.
First Published on Mar 17, 2020 06:10 pm