you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails

According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

The Tihar Prison authorities on March 23 said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat. "We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat," Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.

However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 08:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

