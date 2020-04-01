Coronavirus pandemic | Thyrocare CEO Velumani says logistics is the biggest challenge for COVID-19 test kit suppliers

Logistics continues to be the biggest challenge companies face while supplying the testing kits for coronavirus amid the lockdown, said Thyrocare Tech, one of the private labs that have the approval to conduct the COVID-19 tests.

Private lab chain Thyrocare has tied up with digital healthcare platform Practo to enable booking of COVID-19 test kits online. The two have been authorised by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make the service available.

"The problems continue for having swab collection technicians, empowered with training and PPE, reaching to our customers... logistics is the biggest challenge because it is a lockdown," said A Velumani, CMD and CEO of Thyrocare Tech.

Talking about reports of restrictions by the Maharashtra government, Velumani said, “I don’t think the government has put in any restriction, there are a couple of laboratories who did not have stock. Anticipating a stock they were collecting blood or swab, thinking that they would get a kit probably by next 6 hours or 8 hours or 24 hours but unfortunately, since it involves a large amounts of logistics in importing, clearance and the transportation, BMC has told some laboratories to wait till you get inventories.”

On pricing, Velumani said, "Pricing wise, I think we have got decent pricing which is capped by the government, I think one should not grumble, it is fair enough to collect that much."

Talking about lack of protective gear for COVID-19 workers, he said, “I must tell you though many might have not liked this lockdown, but that was a brilliant move because supply takes its own time and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) cannot be manufactured overnight though mask can be little faster done, PPE itself is taking little longer time. Currently, it is slowly easing out, we have got sufficient stock for the next 10 days.”