Coronavirus pandemic | States waiting for rapid antibody test kits to contain COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 12,000-mark, states are waiting for the rapid antibody test kits, which are yet to arrive, especially from China, notes a report from The Hindu Business Line.

According to the report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is trying to procure at least 45 lakh test kits. It has been raising purchase orders since April 3 for at least 40 lakh kits but has been unable to procure rapid antibody test kits.

On April 11, it yet again invited tenders to procure 45 lakh test kits.

Also, states like Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi, which were set to start mass surveillance using rapid antibody test kits, have not been able to get it, said the report.

In Chhattisgarh, the state government cancelled the tender it had earlier floated to buy 75,000 kits due to predatory pricing concerns. Now, re-tendering has been launched in the state with an extended deadline of April 16, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo told the publication.

Tamil Nadu had also ordered 4 lakh rapid test kits but it may take a week to arrive, said state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. Currently, the state is continuing with its aggressive testing through the existing RT-PCR (Real Time - Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology and not depending much on rapid test kits, said the report quoting Beela Rajesh.

Punjab and Kerala are also waiting to receive 2.5 lakh and 2 lakh antibody kits, respectively to expand surveillance, stated the report.

Kerala is looking forward to recommendation for expansion of tests, given in the expert committee report, according to Rajeev Sadanandan, a member of the expert committee which submitted the lockdown exit strategy report to Kerala.

The idea behind the recommendation is to test in districts where COVID-19 has yet not been reported, as well as in areas where cases have been confirmed, for better containment, he said, adding that if testing does not expand, early gains in containing the virus can be reversed.

Delhi had also announced the procurement of 1 lakh testing kits. However, the testing has not begun yet, said the report.

Taking note of the situation, the Centre has issued guidance on conducting pooled RT-PCR tests, which are lab-based.