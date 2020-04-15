Coronavirus pandemic | Soon, India to start human clinical trials of ayurvedic drugs to treat COVID-19

Human trials of ayurvedic medicines to treat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may begin in India soon; in states like Haryana, Kerala and Goa, doctors have already started administering ayurvedic medicines to asymptomatic patients and frontline workers.

A source privy to the development has informed that the Ayush Ministry had sought suggestions from doctors across India practising Ayurveda and Homeopathy and received around 2,000 proposals. A Business Standard report states that the task force that studied these proposals, has shortlisted one protocol, which may be notified soon. Once it gets notified, the trials on COVID-19 patients can begin. However, at first, it will be administered to the asymptomatic patients and suspected patients, gradually moving to the non-severe ones and so on.

Notably, the task force, which was formed to scientifically validate the efficacy of ayurveda and other traditional medicines, includes members of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Department of Biotechnology, alongside ayush practitioners.

Ayush Minister Shripad Y Naik has informed that the task force is studying the proposals before they are sent to research organisations that are involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis, such as the Indian Council of Medical Research.

He added: “The ICMR would then revert to the ministry with its opinion on whether or not to go ahead with this line of therapy. In China, they have used traditional medicines along with allopathic drugs. We are awaiting a final decision on this and can expect it within this month.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been exhorting the citizens of India to fall back on traditional home remedies during times of such global health crisis to boost their immunity. He has also interacted with ayush practitioners and the task force, that is currently engaged in finding out if there is any inter-drug reaction when patients are given ayurvedic medicines alongside allopathy drugs to fight COVID-19.

In Kerala, the government has already recommended taking recourse to ayurveda to contain coronavirus infections; it will be administered to patients recovering from coronavirus infection, to improve their overall health and boost immunity. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that Ayur Raksha clinics will be set up at all ayurveda hospitals and dispensaries. Telangana, on the other hand, has already notified Ayurvedic hospitals to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19.