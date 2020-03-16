App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Siddhivinayak Temple to remain shut until further notice

The temple, located in Prabhadevi, will be closed for devotees from March 16 evening until further notice

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

In the face of rising number of people testing positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the administration at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple have decided to keep it shut until further notice.

The temple located in Prabhadevi will be closed for devotees from March 16 evening until further notice.

Earlier, the temple had asked all its employees to wear masks, while squirts of hand sanitizer were being given to everyone visiting the temple.

Close

The temple authorities took the decision after Maharashtra reported 38 cases of COVID-19 infection, including four from Mumbai. After conducting review meetings with concerned parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on March 16 decided to restrict large gatherings at all places of worship to contain further spread of COVID-19.

related news

The temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha became the latest to close its doors to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this, the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi and the Sabarimala temple had told devotees to not visit until the spread of the virus is contained.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 114, including foreign nationals who had come for a visit. Two people have already lost their lives in the country, while the global death toll stands at 6,000.

The deadly pathogen that originated in China’s Wuhan has already spread to more than 100 countries and was declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

(With ANI inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Shree Siddhivinayak temple

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.