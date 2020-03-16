Coronavirus pandemic: Siddhivinayak Temple to remain shut until further notice

In the face of rising number of people testing positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the administration at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple have decided to keep it shut until further notice.

The temple located in Prabhadevi will be closed for devotees from March 16 evening until further notice.

Earlier, the temple had asked all its employees to wear masks, while squirts of hand sanitizer were being given to everyone visiting the temple.

The temple authorities took the decision after Maharashtra reported 38 cases of COVID-19 infection, including four from Mumbai. After conducting review meetings with concerned parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on March 16 decided to restrict large gatherings at all places of worship to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha became the latest to close its doors to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this, the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi and the Sabarimala temple had told devotees to not visit until the spread of the virus is contained.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 114, including foreign nationals who had come for a visit. Two people have already lost their lives in the country, while the global death toll stands at 6,000.

The deadly pathogen that originated in China’s Wuhan has already spread to more than 100 countries and was declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

(With ANI inputs)