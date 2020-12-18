MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus pandemic shopping list: Gadgets, products crucial in times of COVID-19

A list of gadgets and products that are crucial in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 10:20 AM IST
Infrared Thermometer | The non-contact thermometer measures the temperature of a person from a distance.
Automatic Sanitizer Spray | The electric sanitizers ensure minimum contact with the surface and automatically spray sanitizer on a person’s hand.
UV Light Lamp | UV light lamps could be used to disinfect rooms without any hassles.
Vegetable and Fruit Disinfectants | The device uses ozone technology to remove bacteria, viruses or germs from the surface of fruits and vegetables.
Finger Pulse Oximeter | Experts recommend that home quarantined COVID-19 patients should use a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels in their body.
