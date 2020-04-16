Coronavirus pandemic | Scientists say key to reduce risk of death lies in stimulating immune response in early stages

The number of people who have been infected by the novel coronavirus has crossed 20 lakh across the world. Of these, over 1.36 lakh have died. However, it’s worth noting that worldwide over 5 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

In India, more than 1,400 people of around 12,300 infected have recovered from the virus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to researchers studying factors that help in the recovery of a coronavirus infected patient, stimulating the immune response in the early stages of the infection could be crucial, noted a report by Mint.

Dr US Vishal Rao, member, consultative group, to the principal scientific adviser, government of India, said that it has been seen that the severity of COVID-19 infection in children is less than in adults.

This could be because of the presence of a fully functional thymus gland in children, which can help mount a robust adaptive immune response when the virus attacks the body.

The thymus gland is a small organ, located between the lungs, which plays an important function both in the immune system and the endocrine system.

The patients who had a stronger thymus gland recovered, said Dr Rao, who reportedly led a study on this.

Fully formed in childhood, the gland starts to decay in adolescence.

The more this gland regresses with ageing, the more susceptible one is to the virus, he said, adding that sometimes even young people with low immunity were susceptible.

Dr Rao further said that their research of pre-treatment of cells with small amounts of interferons -- proteins released by the body when it detects a virus -- can enhance the response to viral infection significantly.

SARS-CoV-2 impairs the production and function of these cytokines, he was quoted as saying.

So, what is to be done if it is a weak thymus gland that is killing people? In this case, it is time to strengthened the all-important organ by eating vitamin-C-rich foods such as dark leafy greens, tomatoes, sprouts, broccoli, as well as almonds, said the report citing a veteran physician.