App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Scientists say key to reduce risk of death lies in stimulating immune response in early stages

Eating Vitamin C-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables will help strengthen the Thymus gland that plays an important function in the immune system

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The number of people who have been infected by the novel coronavirus has crossed 20 lakh across the world. Of these, over 1.36 lakh have died. However, it’s worth noting that worldwide over 5 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

In India, more than 1,400 people of around 12,300 infected have recovered from the virus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to researchers studying factors that help in the recovery of a coronavirus infected patient, stimulating the immune response in the early stages of the infection could be crucial, noted a report by Mint.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

Dr US Vishal Rao, member, consultative group, to the principal scientific adviser, government of India, said that it has been seen that the severity of COVID-19 infection in children is less than in adults.

This could be because of the presence of a fully functional thymus gland in children, which can help mount a robust adaptive immune response when the virus attacks the body.

The thymus gland is a small organ, located between the lungs, which plays an important function both in the immune system and the endocrine system.

The patients who had a stronger thymus gland recovered, said Dr Rao, who reportedly led a study on this.

Also Read | Only a COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chief

Fully formed in childhood, the gland starts to decay in adolescence.

The more this gland regresses with ageing, the more susceptible one is to the virus, he said, adding that sometimes even young people with low immunity were susceptible.

Dr Rao further said that their research of pre-treatment of cells with small amounts of interferons -- proteins released by the body when it detects a virus -- can enhance the response to viral infection significantly.

Also read | New normal: How coronavirus pandemic will change lives

SARS-CoV-2 impairs the production and function of these cytokines, he was quoted as saying.

So, what is to be done if it is a weak thymus gland that is killing people? In this case, it is time to strengthened the all-important organ by eating vitamin-C-rich foods such as dark leafy greens, tomatoes, sprouts, broccoli, as well as almonds, said the report citing a veteran physician.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #science

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.