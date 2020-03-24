Coronavirus pandemic | Private medical clinics must be kept open during curfew: Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on March 24 asked private medical practitioners not to close their clinics even during the ongoing curfew in the state imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He said medical clinics have been exempted from the purview of the curfew as they are part of essential services.

Speaking on Facebook live, Tope said, I have come to know that some private practitioners have closed down their OPDs currently, which is not expected from them.

"OPDs are exempted from the curfew...they should keep their dispensaries open.

He appealed to people living in rural areas not to boycott fellow villagers returning from Mumbai or Pune, cities from where most of the positive coronavirus in the state have been reported.

"They went to Mumbai or Pune for better opportunities and earn for their families. They should not be seen with suspicion.

"If they are not well, they should be taken to nearby hospital for treatment, but boycotting them is not a humane thing. People should not lose their humanity in such a situation," he said.