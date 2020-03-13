App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier educational institutes cancel classes, events

After the Delhi government shut down schools as a precautionary measure, IIT Delhi also cancelled all classes and exams with immediate effect till March 31

Keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases being reported from across the country, several premier higher education institutes have shut their doors to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

After the Delhi government shut down schools as a precautionary measure, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi also cancelled all classes and exams with immediate effect till March 31.

IIT-D Director V Ramgopal has asked students to not organize any event involving a large gathering on the campus during this period.

For similar reasons, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) also cancelled its convocation that was due on March 21, 2020, reported the Hindustan Times. A statement released by the authorities read: “In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19 Corona Virus we have decided to defer the Annual Convocation scheduled for 21st March 2020. The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute.”

Convocation ceremonies at IIMs Bangalore, Lucknow and Indore campuses were also cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) festival ‘Techkriti’ has been postponed. The fest was cancelled as a preventive measure since it witnesses massive student footfall from across India and abroad. It was scheduled to start from March 19, 2020.

Besides that, other precautionary measures have also been introduced on the campus to protect students from the infection in a way that the academic atmosphere is not disrupted. For instance, attendance of postgraduate students has been made optional till April 15, 2020, while campus residents have been advised to not travel abroad till April 15.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #higher educational institution #IIT Delhi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.