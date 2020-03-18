App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi's speeches to keep quarantined people company

As the number of people in self-quarantine or in government facilities continues to rise, to keep them company during the period, the Centre has decided to hand out reading material

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Those with suspected novel coronavirus infection are being kept in isolation for 14 days to prevent the spread of the deadly and highly contagious pathogen. While there is no denying that this is a necessary step to combat the disease that has killed more than 7,000 people across the globe, those lodged in quarantine facilities are having a tough time alone.

As the number of people in self-quarantine or in government facilities continues to rise, to keep them company during the period, the Centre has decided to hand out reading material. According to a Business Standard report, the reading material would include a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches.

A source privy to the development said: “We regularly distribute copies of these speeches to various dignitaries, as well as to schools and colleges on various occasions.”

Close

All speeches given by Prime Ministers have been published by the Government of India for years. Similarly, PM Modi’s speeches have been published by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre too. Besides, recordings of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are also available on the All India Radio website.

related news

Meanwhile, international passengers arriving in India continue to be screened right at the airports. In Delhi airport alone, nearly 2 lakh people have been screened already. Those who have displayed telling symptoms such as high temperature, cough, respiratory issues, etc., are being compulsorily kept in isolation. People who are suffering from an acute respiratory disorder and have been around people with a history of foreign travel or has tested positive for COVID-19 are also being quarantined for two weeks.

The quarantine centres, most of which are makeshift facilities set up in haste to address the crisis, provide basic amenities such as bed, blankets, basic meals, water bottles, and regular toiletries such as soap. As of now, they do not have access to any reading material.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Inspection and Quarantine #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.