Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi tweets video of young ‘corona warrior’

To raise awareness about social distancing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on March 27 to share yet another video of a “corona warrior”.

In the public service announcement (PSA) video, a young girl can be seen writing a letter to her father, urging him to not return home; in the background, a voiceover narrates the reason behind her unusual request.

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

The narrator states how the novel coronavirus will win if one steps out and why the lockdown is necessary to “break the chain” and stop the spread of the deadly and contagious virus.



A young girl’s message to her father. Do watch. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/gF7ZVNzGVb

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020



Trust India’s youth to show the way when it comes to ensuring a healthier tomorrow. Will you pay heed to what our youth have to say? #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BJOgbYbr64 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2020

The video ends with an appeal to the youth of the nation to become “corona warriors” and stop their parents from venturing outside.Notably, this is not the only “corona warrior” video that the Prime Minister has shared on social media. A day ago, he had tweeted the video of a young boy stopping his mother from going out of the house. He had captioned the video: “I trust India’s youth to show the way when it comes to ensuring a healthier tomorrow.”