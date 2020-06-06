App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | No benefit of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 cases: Oxford University trial

Researchers found "no significant difference" in mortality rate after 28 days of administering HCQ to Covid-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A British clinical trial has found that hydroxychloroquine has "no benefit" for COVID-19 patients. Anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been touted as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus infection by high profile figures, including US President Donald Trump.

According to AFP's report, the University of Oxford's Recovery trial has said that it would now stop recruiting patients for the hydroxychloroquine trail "with immediate effect".

"HCQ treatment does not reduce the risk of dying from COVID-19 among hospitalised patients and that clearly has significant importance for the way patients are treated, not only in the UK, but all around the world," said Martin Landray, an Oxford professor of medicine and epidemiology who co-leads the study.

For the purpose of the research, the University of Oxford recruited a total of 11,000 patients from 175 hospitals in the UK.

They found "no significant difference" in mortality rate after 28 days and no evidence that intake of HCQ shortens the amount of time spent in a hospital.

Reacting to the results, Peter Openshaw, a professor at Imperial College London, said, "Findings are really important as it provides unequivocal evidence that hydroxychloroquine is of no value in the treatment of coronavirus patients."

Openshaw further said that the recovery trial should be credited with continuing the research until they could reach a definitive conclusion on hydroxychloroquine.

"Everyone regrets that it doesn't work, but knowing that allows us to focus on finding drugs that actually help recovery from COVID-19," he added.

Other drugs continuing to be tested among coronavirus patients include the combination of HIV antivirals Lopinavir and Ritonavir; steroid Dexamethasone; antibiotic Azithromycin; and the anti-inflammatory drug Tocilizumab. Researchers are also testing convalescent plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19, which contains antibodies to fight the virus.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 03:52 pm

