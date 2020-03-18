Coronavirus pandemic | Need more than random sampling to ascertain stage of outbreak, says WHO

The next few days will be crucial for India with efforts underway to ensure the coronavirus outbreak does not reach stage 3.

As of now, the deadly infection is only spreading through local transmission, i.e., human contact. But if it reaches stage 3, community transmissions will start taking place, following which it would become even more difficult to curb its spread.

Although the WHO has advised all affected nations to “test, test, test”, the Centre feels there is no need to increase testing in India right away.

Commenting on the Indian government's stance, WHO Regional Director Poonam Khetrapal Singh maintained that random sampling won't be enough.

"Just random sampling is not enough to check community transmission. A comprehensive strategy is needed. Increase testing. Severe cases of respiratory issues should also be tested," she said