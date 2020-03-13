Coronavirus pandemic: Mice shortage delays lab tests to find cure

A shortage of mice has reportedly delayed all lab tests required to develop a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed more than 4,500 people across the globe.

Lab rats or mice are needed in any medical research to ascertain the efficacy of an antidote or a vaccine since nothing can be administered to humans without determining if they are safe.

According to a Bloomberg report, a regular mouse does not help in developing a vaccine for COVID-19; researchers need genetically-modified mice to study the effect of the medicines they develop.

To make sure the mice exhibit symptoms that make the novel coronavirus deadly, a humanised gene called ACE2 needs to be introduced.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, scientists have been scampering for transgenic ACE2 mice. However, there were no mice of this strain available anywhere in the world and researchers are having to wait for vendors to develop them.

Stanley Perlman, a professor at the University of Iowa, confirmed the same and said: “Almost nobody has these mice in a viable colony now. Everybody I know is trying to find them.”

A non-profit establishment called Jackson Laboratory that supplies laboratory animals to medical researchers possesses 11,000 varieties of mice but not the one with the required gene. As demands from the medical fraternity increased, the staff at Jackson began looking for people who might have worked with humanized mice and would agree to donate some to them for breeding.

They found out that coronavirus specialist Perlman was the only person in possession of transgenic mice, which he used during research on SARS – a strain of coronavirus that paralysed the world for months in 2002-2003. While he did not possess any live mice, he had saved their sperm samples for future needs.

The frozen remnants are now with the Jackson facility. They are being used to impregnate mice that would give birth to the required variety of mice. It will take some time before Jackson can start making deliveries to research labs.