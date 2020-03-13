Coronavirus pandemic: Maneka Gandhi urges health dept to not spread panic about touching animals

Dispelling rumours about animals being carriers of the fatal Novel Coronavirus, animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi clarified on March 13 that animals cannot transmit the disease to humans.

As of now, India has reported 74 cases of COVID-19 infection and one death of a senior citizen due to the disease.

Alleging that some government health departments are causing panic by issuing advisories against touching animals, she urged them not to create unnecessary panic by giving out false information.



Maneka Gandhi, BJP: I received many complaints against some govt health depts that they have issued advisories over #Coronavirus advising people to not touch animals. This virus can not transmit through animals nor they can have it. I appeal to these depts to not spread lies. pic.twitter.com/lk0qPNxZ3N

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further alleged that certain insurance and private companies are also party to disseminating such “wrong and misleading” information.

The MP claimed that due to advisories urging people not to go near live animals, chicken and egg consumption in the country has gone down.

Addressing the media inside Parliament premises she said: “It has been brought to my notice by hundreds of complaints across India that government departments and insurance companies are creating false panic in the coronavirus by taking out advisories, which is not confirmed with the health department, saying that nobody should go near live animals.”

Maneka Gandhi reminded people that the Centre has already clarified that neither are animals infected by the Coronavirus nor are they transmitting it.”