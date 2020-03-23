Coronavirus pandemic | Mahindra factories to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra announced a slew of measures on March 22 to help mitigate the coronavirus crisis in the country. As India continues to witness a surge in the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19, a dearth of novel coronavirus testing kits and ventilators are proving to be major roadblocks in the testing and treatment process.



—A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. —However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. (2/5)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020



—To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

—At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. (3/5)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

To help alleviate that crisis, Anand Mahindra announced that Mahindra factories will be producing ventilators to lessen the shortage of the artificial breathing machine.

While the world is still waiting for a vaccine against the novel virus, medicos are administering supportive care at present. Some telling symptoms of the disease are high fever and respiratory issues, and to ease the latter in severe cases ventilators are being used. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in India has also urged hospitals to stack up ventilators and oxygen masks for COVID-19 patients.

The novel coronavirus has already killed nearly 15,000 people across the globe, including seven in India. The number of patients infected stand at 415 and most parts of the country are observing strict lockdown for the time being to prevent the spread of the disease.