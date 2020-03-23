App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mahindra factories to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Some telling symptoms of the disease are high fever and respiratory issues, and to ease the latter in severe cases ventilators are needed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra announced a slew of measures on March 22 to help mitigate the coronavirus crisis in the country. As India continues to witness a surge in the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19, a dearth of novel coronavirus testing kits and ventilators are proving to be major roadblocks in the testing and treatment process.

To help alleviate that crisis, Anand Mahindra announced that Mahindra factories will be producing ventilators to lessen the shortage of the artificial breathing machine.

While the world is still waiting for a vaccine against the novel virus, medicos are administering supportive care at present. Some telling symptoms of the disease are high fever and respiratory issues, and to ease the latter in severe cases ventilators are being used. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in India has also urged hospitals to stack up ventilators and oxygen masks for COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Close
The novel coronavirus has already killed nearly 15,000 people across the globe, including seven in India. The number of patients infected stand at 415 and most parts of the country are observing strict lockdown for the time being to prevent the spread of the disease.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Covid-19 #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra #ventilator

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.