App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra hamlet becomes world’s first isle to self-isolate

To ensure its sanctity and save the population from the grasp of the pandemic, all guided tours were cancelled by the village sarpanch on March 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

Amid reports of people refusing to abide by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a small hamlet in Maharashtra has set quite the right precedent by going into self-isolation. They made the move right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Located in the outskirts of Mumbai, the village went into self-isolation as a preventive measure, to make sure its small population doesn’t get infected by the deadly and highly contagious novel coronavirus.

The hamlet named Panju is located in Thane district’s Vasai and has a population of 1,400 persons approximately. The mainstay of most locals is farming since the village is covered in lush greens. It is popular among travel enthusiasts for the abundance of greens and picturesque landscape.

Close

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

related news

However, to ensure its sanctity and save the population from the grasp of the pandemic, all guided tours were cancelled by the village sarpanch; tourists were not allowed to enter. According to an India Today report, boat services from Naigaon city to the village has also been suspended until March 31.

Although several residents of the village are daily wage labourers, they too, have been advised to not venture out for work. Meanwhile, the village sarpanch has reportedly urged neighbouring villages to help those in need with food supply.

Notably, Maharashtra is one of the states worst hit by the novel coronavirus, reporting more than 120 COVID-19 cases.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #social distancing

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.