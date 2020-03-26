Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra hamlet becomes world’s first isle to self-isolate

Amid reports of people refusing to abide by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a small hamlet in Maharashtra has set quite the right precedent by going into self-isolation. They made the move right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Located in the outskirts of Mumbai, the village went into self-isolation as a preventive measure, to make sure its small population doesn’t get infected by the deadly and highly contagious novel coronavirus.

The hamlet named Panju is located in Thane district’s Vasai and has a population of 1,400 persons approximately. The mainstay of most locals is farming since the village is covered in lush greens. It is popular among travel enthusiasts for the abundance of greens and picturesque landscape.

However, to ensure its sanctity and save the population from the grasp of the pandemic, all guided tours were cancelled by the village sarpanch; tourists were not allowed to enter. According to an India Today report, boat services from Naigaon city to the village has also been suspended until March 31.

Although several residents of the village are daily wage labourers, they too, have been advised to not venture out for work. Meanwhile, the village sarpanch has reportedly urged neighbouring villages to help those in need with food supply.

Notably, Maharashtra is one of the states worst hit by the novel coronavirus, reporting more than 120 COVID-19 cases.