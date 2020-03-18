Coronavirus pandemic: List of COVID-19 test centres in India

The number of novel coronavirus cases continue to rise across the globe. India has recorded 145 positive cases as of March 18 morning, including three deaths. In view of the rapid spread of the deadly and highly contagious pathogen, the government has designated more than 50 test centres across the country to expedite treatment and diagnosis.

Any person who suspects COVID-19 infection or has been screened with telling symptoms such as respiratory illness and dry cough with fever, can get tests done at any of these laboratories in India. Here’s a detailed list:

MAHARASHTRA

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

DELHI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

KERALA

National Institute of Virology Field Unit

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode

Govt. Medical College, Thrissur

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

KARNATAKA

National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

UTTAR PRADESH

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

King's George Medical University, Lucknow

RAJASTHAN

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

SP Med. College, Bikaner

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

RNT Medical College, Udaipur

TAMIL NADU

Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru

Government Medical College, Theni

King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

UTTARAKHAND

Government Medical College, Haldwani

WEST BENGAL

IPGMER, Kolkata

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

MADHYA PRADESH

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur

GUJARAT

MP Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

HARYANA

Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Government Medical College, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Jammu

Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

JHARKHAND

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

MANIPUR

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

JN Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Imphal

MEGHALAYA

NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

ASSAM

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

PUDUCHERRY

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

ODISHA

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

BIHAR

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

PUNJAB

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Government Medical College, Patiala

TELANGANA

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

TRIPURA

Government Medical College, Agartala

ANDHRA PRADESH

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

GMC, Anantapur

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

CHANDIGARH

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

CHHATTISGARH

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar