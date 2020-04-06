App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala gets India’s first walk-in COVID-19 sample collection kiosk

Apart from expediting the process, it would also enable safe and easy sample collection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To increase the number of COVID-19 sample tests conducted daily, the Ernakulam Government Medical College in Kerala developed the country’s first walk-in sample kiosks (WISK) on April 6.

The kiosks, which mimic tiny cabins, will be able to collect blood samples of symptomatic patients in less than two minutes, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

Apart from expediting the process of sample collection, it would be safe and easy. For swab sample collection in hospitals, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is a must. These gears cannot be reused and cost about Rs 1,000 per kit, which is why there is a dearth in the country at present.

However, WISKs are almost fully sealed and have only two openings in the front. The staff would be able to collect the throat swabs using the gloves attached to the kiosk, without exposing themselves to the suspected patients. After the process, only the exposed part of the gloves would require to be sanitised. A chair will be kept outside the chamber for patients who visit the kiosk. The facilities will also be disinfected to guarantee the safety of the persons approaching it and will have magnetic doors and exhaust fans too.

The WISKs are fashioned after similar facilities built in South Korea to fight the coronavirus pandemic outbreak proved successful in rapid testing of COVID-19 patients. These kiosks can be set up with ease anywhere – even at hotspots where community transmission is suspected and will be especially helpful at a time when novel coronavirus infections in India are spreading rapidly.

There are more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India at the moment and above 100 persons have already died of the highly contagious disease. The novel coronavirus has killed more than 65,000 people across the globe in the past few months.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 test

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.