Coronavirus pandemic: JNU students told to go home, visitors banned on campus

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were all told to return to their homes on March 16. The varsity administration advised all students to go home, if possible, and take proper precaution against the deadly novel coronavirus that has already infected 114 persons in India.

The university, located in New Delhi, has also cancelled all activities involving a large gathering on campus, such as seminars, workshops, conferences, cultural activities, etc, until further notice.

Issuing a statement in this regard on March 16, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said: “Hostel facilities will be limited to only basic mess facility and will be available in a few hostels for foreign nationals and those students who stay back in the hostel for a valid reason.”

Meanwhile, students who have come from foreign countries and cannot go back, have been advised to stay inside university hostels and not venture out of campus unnecessarily, reported the Hindustan Times. The authorities have also banned the entry of guests and food deliveries in the hostels for the time being.

All hostels have been told to form committees that would monitor if inmates are complying to the preventive measures that have been implemented along with other guidelines to protect against COVOID-19 infection.

However, other JNU staff and faculty members will have to continue with their daily work for the time being.