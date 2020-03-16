App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Jail inmates step in to help meet mask shortage

Prisoners good at tailoring have been tasked with making cloth face masks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A member of a non-governmental organization puts a face mask on a man as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2020 (Reuters)
A member of a non-governmental organization puts a face mask on a man as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2020 (Reuters)

As the number of Indians testing positive for coronavirus continues to rise, the country is facing an acute shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers. These products are being sold in the black market at exorbitant rates, sometimes charging up to Rs 500 for an N95 mask, which is reportedly the most potent type when it comes to curbing COVID-19 spread.

To fight this crisis, the inmates of Tihar Jail and Noida’s Luksar Jail have been burning the midnight oil to produce masks and hand sanitisers in bulk, reported India Today.

Tihar Jail spokesperson Raj Kumar said: “Prisoners good at tailoring, who have been working at the jail’s tailoring unit, have been tasked with making cloth face masks. At first, these will be handed out to the inmates and jail staff, then they will be sold.”

He added that they have been making hand wash also, but that is available in limited quantities. The inmates are now working extra to increase its production.

related news

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on March 14 that his government has also come up with a similar solution to ensure there is no shortage of basic cloth masks. All convicts lodged in Kerala jails have been asked to make masks for people.

Sharing an image of piles of blue face masks tailored by them, Vijayan wrote on Twitter: “Solving the mask shortage.”


First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #face masks #Tihar Jail

