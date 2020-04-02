App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Infant, mother contract COVID-19 in Mumbai hospital

The mother and the baby have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital where the father also has been kept in quarantine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (Flickr)
A three-day-old infant and his 26-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19 last week. They allegedly contracted the deadly disease after they were assigned a bed where a coronavirus patient was kept. Some experts are not ruling out the possibility of the mother contracting the disease while she gave birth.

The family of the patients have said that they learnt of the lapse on part of the hospital staff and authorities after a doctor told them to get the coronavirus test done, reported India Today.

The mother and son were admitted to the Chembur Hospital, where hospital staff did not even come to check on them, the family alleged. They were, however, shifted to another room later.

The hospital has now been shut and is being sanitised.

Both the mother and the infant have been moved to Kasturba Hospital now, which is the nodal centre for the novel coronavirus treatment in Mumbai. The child’s father, who works as a restaurant manager, has now been quarantined at the same hospital, where about 120 COVID-19 patients are seeking treatment at the moment.

Notably, the family was reportedly abiding by the social distancing and had not stepped out of home for 10 days before they arrived at the hospital.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in India and has reported more than 300 cases of novel coronavirus infection.

Follow our full coverage on https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 06:33 pm

