you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian manufacturers need to make over 1 lakh ventilators urgently

Due to COVID-19, manufacturers have been told to produce around 1,00,000 to 120,000 ventilators urgently; India has about 50,000 ventilators at present

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise, the demand for ventilators has increased manifold. The Centre has stepped up demand for the machine, asking local manufacturers to adopt a hammer-and-tongs approach.

Notably, in most countries, ventilators are being made indigenously as exports have been banned. However, the unavailability of machine components has turned out to be a major bottleneck for Indian ventilator manufacturers.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

COVID-19 is known to cause severe respiratory distress among patients and a Business Standard report states that ventilators help in reducing the distress and lower the mortality rate significantly too.

related news

Those aware of the medical devices business have informed that the demand for ventilators is never too high, requiring some 7,000 units usually. But, due to COVID-19, manufacturers have been told to produce around 1,00,000 to 120,000 ventilators urgently; India has about 50,000 ventilators at present.

Coronavirus pandemic | How does COVID-19 compare to other pandemics, outbreaks? 

Meanwhile, the Centre has also urged automobile manufacturers to use the facilities at their disposal to manufacture ventilators on a war footing. Aside from that, the Union Health Ministry has directed the public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) to collaborate with local manufacturers and deliver 30,000 ventilators within the next two months.

Skanray Technologies — a Mysuru-based firm — has joined hands with car maker Mahindra & Mahindra to augment their capacity to produce ventilators.

Follow our full coverage on https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Ventilators

