App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India prepares for rapid testing as more COVID-19 hotspots identified

India has reportedly procured nearly five lakh such antibody-based rapid testing kits already

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Due to the efforts of the government and other concerned authorities to track down the source of infection of several COVID-19 patients, several novel coronavirus hotspots are surfacing now. As the crackdown continues, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 2 issued an advisory advocating the use of rapid testing kits in such hotspots, to enhance screening and identifying capabilities.

A Bengaluru-based biotechnology start-up called Bione has already prepared set an antibody-based rapid testing kit that will likely be available in the market by next week, reported Business Standard. This kit will be capable of giving test results at home within 10 to 15 minutes.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates 

Close

Some other firms are reportedly also developing similar kits, which can revolutionise the COVID-19-testing scenario in the country.

related news

The kit developed by Bione conducts immunoglobin-based tests that can also tell what stage of infection a person may be in. This kit also requires the collection of blood and will be priced at Rs 2,000 roughly, varying slightly as per the import cost.

These kits can be used at public health centres in villages to find out the number of infections quickly, which is the need of the hour given thousands of migrant workers have returned to their native places since the lockdown; there is a possibility that 30 percent of these people are already carrying novel coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus pandemic | How does COVID-19 compare to other pandemics, outbreaks?

Bione’s own manufacturing facility will take another three months to be ready. Until then, they will be importing these from their global partners, which can be supplied to the markets at the rate of 1,00,000 kits per month. The numbers will go up drastically once the indigenous kits are ready for supply too.

So far, the ICMR has given approval to 12 antibody-based rapid test kits for novel coronavirus detection, which will hit the Indian pharma market soon. Seven of these are from China, and the other five are from the United States and Singapore. India has reportedly procured nearly five lakh such antibody-based rapid testing kits already.

The COVID-19 detection tests being carried out in India right now are called PCR require nasal or throat swabs and it takes about five hours for the results to come out. A Pune-based facility called MyLab has, however, developed ‘Patho Detect’ which provides test results in half the time as compared to PCR.

The rapid test kits are far more time-efficient because they use blood samples of suspected patients and the results are based on the presence of antibodies that are released to fight the novel coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage on https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 test

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.