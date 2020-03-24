App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India has tremendous capacity, eradicated two pandemics in the past, says WHO

The WHO maintained that the path to eradicating the deadly novel coronavirus would not be easy, but India could pave the way and teach the world how targeted public intervention can contain it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India has successfully eradicated Polio -- a silent killer (File image)
India has successfully eradicated Polio -- a silent killer (File image)

India will be able to effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic because it eradicated two pandemics, polio and smallpox, in the past, says Michael J Ryan, Executive Director, World Health Organisation (WHO), said.

In a video conference with journalists on March 24, Ryan said while the path to eradicating the deadly novel coronavirus would not be easy, India could pave the way and teach the world how targeted public intervention can contain it.

At the daily press briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 16,000 people across the world, the WHO official added: “There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio, so India has a tremendous capacity.”

According to the WHO, the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 has exceeded 3,30,000 already, with the numbers in India soaring steadily as well. The country has reported 10 deaths as of now, with the number of cases nearing 500.

Most of India is under complete lockdown to help mitigate the crisis, as social distancing and personal hygiene remain the primary guarantees against contracting the deadly disease.

Agencies

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #pandemic #World Health Organization (WHO)

