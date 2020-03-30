App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IMA dubs Kerala govt's plan to sell alcohol to patients 'unscientific'

The Indian Medical Association has maintained that the plan to provide liquor to people experiencing acute alcohol withdrawal is not “scientifically acceptable”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Even as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus is in place, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is mulling over selling liquor online for those suffering from withdrawal. The Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association has, however, dubbed the move “unscientific”.

With all liquor shops across the shop downing their shutters in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, several social problems have started surfacing, claimed the CM.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates


Addressing the media, he said on March 30 that the abrupt unavailability of liquor has resulted in acute withdrawal symptoms in several persons. Keeping their well-being in mind, the Excise Department was told to treat such patients for free and admit them in rehabilitation homes.

Vijayan also directed Excise Department officials to sell liquor to persons with a doctor’s prescription to support their claims of withdrawal symptoms. The decision was taken after several reports surfaced of people with acute withdrawal symptoms taking extreme steps; five of them committed suicide.

The IMA has, however, maintained that the plan to provide liquor to such people is not “scientifically acceptable”. They claimed that alcohol withdrawal can be worked on both at home and hospitals, with the help of medication.

Notably, Kerala has reported more than 200 COVID-19 positive cases so far, including India’s first novel coronavirus patient.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Indian Medical Association (IMA) #Kerala government

