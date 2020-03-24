Coronavirus pandemic: How safe is your child?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world, parents who are worrying about their children and trying to protect them from getting infected can take a sigh of relief as kids do not appear to be at a high risk for COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on available evidence, the risk for children is lower than their adult counterparts.

However, since parents are worried about the health and safety of their children, here are a few things that parents should know:

How can parents protect their children from COVID-19 infection?

As per the CDC, at this time of coronavirus outbreak, parents can encourage their children to help stop the spread of the virus by teaching them to do the following things:

> Clean hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

> Avoid people who are sick, particularly those who are coughing and sneezing

> Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas, such as tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks, etc.

> Launder items including washable plush toys as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.

Are the symptoms of COVID-19 different in children than in adults?

No. The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults. However, children with confirmed cases of coronavirus have generally presented with mild symptoms, said the CDC.

Reported symptoms in children include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported. It’s not known yet whether some children may be at higher risk for severe illness, for example, children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs. There is much more to be learned about how the disease impacts children, said the CDC.

Should children wear masks?

No. If your child is healthy, there is no need for them to wear a facemask. Only people who have symptoms of illness or who are providing care to those who are ill should wear masks, according to the CDC.