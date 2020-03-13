App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what Karnataka govt did after reporting first COVID-19 death

All cinema halls, malls, eateries, wedding functions and other events involving large gatherings have been banned for seven days

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Medical reports released on March 12 confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. With his, India recorded its first COVID-19 death while the number of infected persons rose to 81 on March 13.

The global toll of COVID-19 has already breached the 5,000 mark with more than a lakh people testing positive. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, including a Google employee from Bengaluru.

In view of the unbridled spread of the pandemic in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa immediately stepped up efforts to stop further spread of the contagious, deadly disease. Here are the measures adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government to curb the spread of the disease:

Close

> Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey announced the cancellation of all leaves granted to government health department employees and contract workers.

related news

> All schools and colleges in Kalaburagi – where the deceased man hailed from – will remain shut for a week. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has informed that examinations will not be postponed.

> Karnataka Police have heightened vigil along the border, while vehicular movement from neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will also be regulated.

> All malls, cinema halls, eateries, wedding functions, and other events involving large gatherings have been banned for seven days.

> The Health and Family Welfare Department has asked all persons who have returned from a trip to coronavirus-affected countries such as Iran and Italy to observe a 14-day home quarantine.

(With agency inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Inspection and Quarantine #Karnataka government

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.