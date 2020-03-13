Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what Karnataka govt did after reporting first COVID-19 death

Medical reports released on March 12 confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. With his, India recorded its first COVID-19 death while the number of infected persons rose to 81 on March 13.

The global toll of COVID-19 has already breached the 5,000 mark with more than a lakh people testing positive. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, including a Google employee from Bengaluru.

In view of the unbridled spread of the pandemic in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa immediately stepped up efforts to stop further spread of the contagious, deadly disease. Here are the measures adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government to curb the spread of the disease:

> Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey announced the cancellation of all leaves granted to government health department employees and contract workers.

> All schools and colleges in Kalaburagi – where the deceased man hailed from – will remain shut for a week. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has informed that examinations will not be postponed.

> Karnataka Police have heightened vigil along the border, while vehicular movement from neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will also be regulated.

> All malls, cinema halls, eateries, wedding functions, and other events involving large gatherings have been banned for seven days.

> The Health and Family Welfare Department has asked all persons who have returned from a trip to coronavirus-affected countries such as Iran and Italy to observe a 14-day home quarantine.

