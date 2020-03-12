App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic : Here is the list of diagnostic labs and hospitals for testing COVID-19

At the state level, the government is providing COVID-19 testing at 13 viral research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDL)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative image)
Around 62 people in India have tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease as pandemic on March 11 with more than 126,000 cases registered across 124 countries.

Even common flu symptoms such as cough, cold, breathlessness and fever are making people anxious. If one is, just head to one of the labs that are run by government, or are government-authorised.

As of now it is only government and government authorised diagnostic laboratories that are testing for coronavirus infection.

Important point to remember: none of the private diagnostic labs are equipped to test for COVID-19. But private hospitals have isolation wards.

Labs with Covid-19 testing

The apex laboratory for testing COVID-19 is the National Institute of Virology (Pune) under ICMR.

At the state level, the government is providing COVID-19 testing at the 13 viral research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDL).

These are located in: AIIMS - Delhi; KGMU - Lucknow; SMS -Jaipur; NICED - Kolkata; IGGMC - Nagpur; Kasturba Medical College - Mumbai; Gandhi Medical College - Secunderabad; BMCRI - Bangalore; NIV Field Unit - Bangalore; KIPMR - Chennai; NIV Field Unit - Kerala; BJMC -Ahmedabad and GMC - Guwahati.

People can't directly go to these labs to get tests done, but have to be referred by the above hospitals.

For more information on Coronavirus the helpline number is +91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com

For people in Maharashtra, State Control Room - 020 - 2612 7394; Toll Free number 104

For more updates please go to Ministry of Health & Welfare: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health

