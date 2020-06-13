App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Health Ministry revises list of symptoms, adds loss of smell, taste

In its revised 'Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19', the health ministry also included the use of remdesivir and the off-label use tocilizumab in case of a very specific group of patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata, India March 5, 2020 (Reuters)
Representative Image: A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata, India March 5, 2020 (Reuters)

The Union Health Ministry on June 13 added the loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of symptoms of COVID-19.

In its revised 'Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19', the health ministry also included the use of remdesivir and the off-label use tocilizumab in case of a very specific group of patients.

Remdesivir under emergency use authorisation, it noted, may be considered in the case of patients with moderate disease-- those on oxygen support.  The same, however, is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment and in children less than 12 years, pregnant and lactating women.

Close

Also Read | Remdesivir rollout to take more time as pharma firms working on providing safety, quality data

related news

While off-label use of Tocilizumab "may be considered in patients with moderate disease with progressively increasing oxygen requirements and in mechanically ventilated patients not improving despite use of steroids", it said. In the case of such patients, off-label use of convalescent plasma can also be considered.

However, the use of azithromycin is no longer a part of the revised treatment protocol, even as hydroxychloroquine usage will continue.

Globally, public health bodies including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have incorporated a loss of taste or smell in the list of COVID-19 symptoms, in addition to fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and diarrhoea among others.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | PM Modi meets senior ministers to take stock of situation in states, UTs

COVID-19 crisis | PM Modi meets senior ministers to take stock of situation in states, UTs

Preserving value in zero revenue days

Preserving value in zero revenue days

Remdesivir rollout to take more time as pharma firms working on providing safety, quality data

Remdesivir rollout to take more time as pharma firms working on providing safety, quality data

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.