Coronavirus pandemic | Health Ministry revises list of symptoms, adds loss of smell, taste

The Union Health Ministry on June 13 added the loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of symptoms of COVID-19.

In its revised 'Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19', the health ministry also included the use of remdesivir and the off-label use tocilizumab in case of a very specific group of patients.

Remdesivir under emergency use authorisation, it noted, may be considered in the case of patients with moderate disease-- those on oxygen support. The same, however, is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment and in children less than 12 years, pregnant and lactating women.

While off-label use of Tocilizumab "may be considered in patients with moderate disease with progressively increasing oxygen requirements and in mechanically ventilated patients not improving despite use of steroids", it said. In the case of such patients, off-label use of convalescent plasma can also be considered.

However, the use of azithromycin is no longer a part of the revised treatment protocol, even as hydroxychloroquine usage will continue.

Globally, public health bodies including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have incorporated a loss of taste or smell in the list of COVID-19 symptoms, in addition to fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and diarrhoea among others.