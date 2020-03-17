Coronavirus pandemic | Govt deputes 30 joint secretary and above rank officers to assist state govts on COVID-19

The move comes after 137 people so far tested positive and three persons died of the outbreak.
The Centre on March 17 deputed 30 officers in the rank of joint secretary and above to states so that they can effectively deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.
The move comes after 137 people so far tested positive and three persons died of the outbreak.
"Government of India deputes 30 officers of Joint Secretary and above level, to assist State Governments in effective management of #COVID19india," an official spokesperson said.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:28 pm