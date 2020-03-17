App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt deputes 30 joint secretary and above rank officers to assist state govts on COVID-19

The move comes after 137 people so far tested positive and three persons died of the outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on March 17 deputed 30 officers in the rank of joint secretary and above to states so that they can effectively deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.

The move comes after 137 people so far tested positive and three persons died of the outbreak.

"Government of India deputes 30 officers of Joint Secretary and above level, to assist State Governments in effective management of #COVID19india," an official spokesperson said.

Close
 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.