Coronavirus pandemic | Government revises inclusion criteria for testing COVID-19, extends net

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has once again revised inclusion critieria for testing COVID-19, extending testing to all hospitalised patients for Serious Acute Respiratory Illnesses like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

ICMR asked all individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

This is the third time in the last two weeks the government had to revise the testing policy, keeping in view the changing dynamics of the virus outbreak. India's reported COVID-19 cases climbed to 271 as of March 21.

As per the latest revision of testing criteria all asymptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days - should stay in home quarantine for 14 days. They should be tested only if they become symptomatic such as fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. All family members living with a confirmed case should be home quarantined.

All symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases and all symptomatic health care workers will have to undergo testing for COVID-19. All hospitalised patients with Serious Acute Respiratory Illnesses like fever, cough and shortness of breath will also need to undergo testing.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his or her contact.

Direct and high-risk contact include those who live in the same household with a confirmed case and healthcare workers who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations.

No community transmission yet

ICMR said it is yet to see community transmission in India.

"Currently India has witnessed cases of COVID19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases to their immediate contacts," the ICMR notification said.

"Community transmission of the disease has not been documented till now. Once community transmission is documented, the above testing strategy will undergo changes to evolve into stage-appropriate testing strategy," the notification added.

The testing strategy is reviewed by the National Task Force constituted by Secretary, Department of Health Research, Director General (DG), ICMR and Chaired by Prof VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog.