Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Pandemic | Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal ‘hates’ working from home

Bansal also wrote on Twitter that work from home hampers his productivity

Jagyaseni Biswas
Flipkart: Co-founder Binny Bansal (Image: AP)
Flipkart: Co-founder Binny Bansal (Image: AP)

To reduce and contain the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus which has infected about 200 Indians and killed five, both the central and state governments have been urging companies to let their employees work from home.

Several private companies have proactively declared the same too, given it is a necessary step to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not escalate to stage three in India, wherein community transmissions of the highly contagious disease start taking place.

While several people are lauding the move, a section of the population believes it hampers their productivity. One such naysayer is Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal.

Taking to Twitter recently, he wrote a cryptic message to voice his discontent:

His tweet gathered considerable traction, with netizens engaging in debates over the concept of work from home. Some of his followers on Twitter also pointed out that working from home is a luxury several persons cannot get even in times of crisis owing to their nature of work.









First Published on Mar 20, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal #work from home

