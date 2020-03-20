Coronavirus Pandemic | Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal ‘hates’ working from home

To reduce and contain the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus which has infected about 200 Indians and killed five, both the central and state governments have been urging companies to let their employees work from home.

Several private companies have proactively declared the same too, given it is a necessary step to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not escalate to stage three in India, wherein community transmissions of the highly contagious disease start taking place.

While several people are lauding the move, a section of the population believes it hampers their productivity. One such naysayer is Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal.



WFH sucks

— Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) March 17, 2020



For me it diminishes productivity

— Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) March 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter recently, he wrote a cryptic message to voice his discontent:

His tweet gathered considerable traction, with netizens engaging in debates over the concept of work from home. Some of his followers on Twitter also pointed out that working from home is a luxury several persons cannot get even in times of crisis owing to their nature of work.



Especially: Kids SFH (studying) + Parents WFH != Productivity!

— Ravi Gururaj (@ravigururaj) March 17, 2020

Someone said... They are not asking us to join the army in border to fight the war.. or asking us to serve in medical camps.. they are only asking us to stay back home safely. Time to reboot and explore newer possibilities.— R S Shanbhag (@valueshan) March 17, 2020



get used to it in the post epidemic world. reduces traffic. reduces pollution. saves oil...improves mental health

— N R Vaidyanathan (@nvaidyan) March 17, 2020



In your circumstances we can definitely understand your frustration. Otherwise it is not that bad if you can spand little more time with family. It is cherry on the top https://t.co/TH40KgIdPO

— Gaurav Dixit (@gdixit11) March 17, 2020



I second your opinion...and it is just 2nd day for me

— Subash Nadar (@subashnadar) March 17, 2020



Correction: Forced WFH sucks!

— Sachin Shenoy (@realsachin) March 17, 2020