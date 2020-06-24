Coronavirus pandemic | Fearing shortage, people are stocking up oxygen cylinders at home: Report

People have started stocking up oxygen cylinders at home amid concerns of shortage of hospital beds as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to a report in The Economic Times, demand for oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators has spiked in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

The three cities and their surrounding areas are the worst-affected urban centres in the country.

The government’s emphasis on checking oxygen saturation in home isolation patients has also underlined importance of oxygen cylinders, the report suggests.

Confederation of All India Traders and Delhi Drugs Traders Association’s general secretary Ashish Grover said as per the report that this has not only led to a shortage in the market, but also an increase in prices.

A 10-litre oxygen cylinder unit with complete rotameter regulator mask which was earlier available for Rs 6,500, is reportedly not available even at Rs 8,000 now. Standalone cylinders are being given on rent at Rs 5,000-6,000 per day.

Medical professionals continue to caution against hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

In May, it was reported that some housing societies in Mumbai were renting oxygen cylinders for use in case of a health emergency.