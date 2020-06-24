App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Fearing shortage, people are stocking up oxygen cylinders at home: Report

The government’s emphasis on checking oxygen saturation in home isolation COVID-19 patients has also underlined importance of oxygen cylinders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

People have started stocking up oxygen cylinders at home amid concerns of shortage of hospital beds as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to a report in The Economic Times, demand for oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators has spiked in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

The three cities and their surrounding areas are the worst-affected urban centres in the country.

Close

The government’s emphasis on checking oxygen saturation in home isolation patients has also underlined importance of oxygen cylinders, the report suggests.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Confederation of All India Traders and Delhi Drugs Traders Association’s general secretary Ashish Grover said as per the report that this has not only led to a shortage in the market, but also an increase in prices.

A 10-litre oxygen cylinder unit with complete rotameter regulator mask which was earlier available for Rs 6,500, is reportedly not available even at Rs 8,000 now. Standalone cylinders are being given on rent at Rs 5,000-6,000 per day.

Medical professionals continue to caution against hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

In May, it was reported that some housing societies in Mumbai were renting oxygen cylinders for use in case of a health emergency.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.