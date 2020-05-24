App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Experts seek more clinical evidence as India expands prophylactic use of HCQ

The National Task force for COVID-19, constituted by ICMR, has reviewed the use of HCQ for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infections for high-risk population based on emerging evidence on its safety and efficacy.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre has expanded the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a prophylactic to all frontline health workers, surveillance staff deployed in containment zones and paramilitary, police personnel involved in COVID-related activities to prevent them from getting infected.

The earlier HCQ advisory, issued on March 23, advised prophylactic use of HCQ for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

The drug has to be taken on medical supervision and has not been recommended for prophylaxis in children under 15 years of age and in pregnancy and lactation.

Close

Studies supporting extending HCQ 

related news

The National Task force (NTF) for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has also reviewed the use of HCQ for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection for high risk population based on the emerging evidence on its safety and efficacy.

In addition to the in-vitro study by National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, that showed reduction of infectivity and log reduction in viral RNA copy of SARS-CoV-2, NTF cited two other observational studies.

One, a retrospective case-control analysis at ICMR, has found that there is a significant dose-response relationship between the number of prophylactic doses taken and frequency of occurrence of SARSCoV-2 infection in symptomatic healthcare workers who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Another investigation from three central government hospitals in New Delhi indicates that among healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 care, those on HCQ prophylaxis were less likely to develop SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to those who were not on it. The benefit was less pronounced in healthcare workers caring for a general patient population.

An observational prospective study of 334 healthcare workers at AIIMS, out of which 248 took HCQ prophylaxis (median six weeks of follow up) in New Delhi also showed that those taking HCQ prophylaxis had lower incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection than those not taking it.

Safety profile

On safety profile, the data on assessment of HCQ prophylaxis among 1,323 HCWs (healthcare workers) indicated mild adverse effects such as nausea (8.9 percent), abdominal pain (7.3 percent), vomiting (1.5 percent), hypoglycemia (1.7 percent) and cardio-vascular effects (1.9 percent).

However, as per the data from the Pharmacovigilance program of India, there have been 214 reported instances of adverse drug reactions associated with prophylactic HCQ use. Of these, seven were serious individual case safety reports with prolongation of QT interval (heart rhythm disorder) on ECG (electrocardiogram) in three cases.

World remains divided on HCQ use

HCQ came into the spotlight following an anecdotal study by French researchers on COVID-19 patients. The study reported HCQ to be effective in killing SARS-COV-2. The drug found a major backer in US President Donald Trump, who began pushing it aggressively, even calling it 'miracle cure'.

The decision to expand HCQ as prophylactic comes even as the data emerging from latest research studies are indicating that HCQs may have little benefit against COVID-19. At least four studies published in reputed journals — these include one small, randomized clinical trial by Chinese research and two peer-reviewed observational studies in France and US showed no benefit.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) warning people not to use chloroquine or HCL either alone or in combination with azithromycin (AZI) for prevention or treatment of COVID-19 outside of a research setting,

With so much of contradictory data, experts are suggesting that ICMR should conduct or fund a robust randomised control trial (RCT) on use of HCQ as prophylaxis to end the confusion.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #HCQ #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt issues guidelines for international arrivals, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

Govt issues guidelines for international arrivals, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

How one Indian company could be world's door to a COVID-19 vaccine

How one Indian company could be world's door to a COVID-19 vaccine

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.