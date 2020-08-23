Coronavirus pandemic | Donald Trump to address news conference on 'major therapeutic breakthrough'

United States President Donald Trump will address a news conference on August 23 concerning a “major therapeutic breakthrough” on the treatment of the novel coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The news conference will take place at 6.00 pm US local time. While McEnany did not given any hint of what the “major therapeutic breakthrough” would be, she referred to SARS-CoV-2 as the “China Virus” in her tweet.

Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) Dr. Stephen M. Hahn and Secretary of the Health & Human Services Alex Azar will also be attending the conference.

“News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance,” McEnany tweeted.

On August 22, Trump had accused members of the "deep state" at the USFDA, without providing evidence, of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November presidential election.

In a Twitter post, Trump said the deep state "or whoever" at the USFDA was making it very difficult for drug companies to enroll people in clinical trials to test vaccines and therapies for the novel coronavirus.

The comment came after Reuters reported on August 20 that a top FDA official said he would resign if the Trump administration approved a vaccine before it was shown to be safe and effective.

"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump wrote, tagging FDA Commissioner Hahn in the tweet.

Trump has spent months pushing for the use of anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In June, the USFDA had revoked its authorisation of the two drugs’ emergency use in COVID-19 treatment, citing facts that clinical trials had showed they were of 'no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery.'