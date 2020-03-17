Coronavirus pandemic | Dirty toilets at Delhi quarantine unit, no COVID-19 test: Spain returnees complain of neglect

Nearly 150 Indians, who recently flew to Delhi from Spain, have complained about lack of hygiene in quarantine facility coupled with non-adherence to protocols.

One of the persons who was put up at the isolation facility in Delhi’s Dwarka for 12 hours, was a student. He said he had to undergo several tests before he was released, although none of them were allegedly for the contagious and deadly novel coronavirus, for which the arrangement has been done.

Other passengers who flew down from Spain also had the same complaints, reported NDTV. Several visuals of the quarantine facility have also surfaced where dirty toilets and rooms could be seen. In a clip that went viral, a nurse on duty at the facility could be heard saying she had to make do with only one thermometer.

One of the passengers, also a student, said: “Thermal screening was done at the airport right after we landed. Most people were honest about their travel history also, but regretted it later, once they arrived at the isolation unit.”

The student claimed they were told at first that they will be taken to Chattarpur but were eventually taken to the isolation unit in Dwarka. Most people except those running a high temperature or high blood pressure were reportedly told to leave shortly after.

Commenting on the allegations and complaints, District Magistrate Rahul Singh said the lack of hygiene and basic amenities was due to the time constraint in which the facilities were set up. In a day’s time, people had to arrange for the bare minimum that would be needed to make the facility “liveable”.

He added that he has acted on the complaints and already conducted on-ground inspections to get the issues fixed.