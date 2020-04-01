App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi hospital shut after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

The doctor in question had recently visited her brother who had returned from the United Kingdom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi State Cancer Institute (Image: Justdial)
Delhi State Cancer Institute (Image: Justdial)

A Delhi government hospital had to shut down on April 1 after a doctor working there tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor in question had recently visited her brother who had returned from the United Kingdom. The hospital authorities believe that is how she contracted the deadly disease since she has no foreign travel history.

Close

The outpatient department, offices, and laboratories at the Delhi State Cancer Institute had to be shut after the reports arrived and the premises are being sanitised now, an India Today report stated. Other departments have, however, been kept open. All persons who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive doctor have also been quarantined for 14 days.

State Health Minister Satyender Jain said: “It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK. She had visited their house recently.”

Notably, about 60 patients are still lodged inside the hospital and there is no protocol in place to discharge or test them at the moment.

Delhi has reported more than 100 cases of novel coronavirus infection, which includes a doctor couple who were working at a Mohalla clinic, where they possibly contracted the disease from a Saudi Arabia-returned patient. The clinic located at Maujpur has been shut since and is being sanitised. More than 800 people who came in contact with the doctor or visited the clinic have also been quarantined.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:56 pm

