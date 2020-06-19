Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

The condition of the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain who was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, has deteriorated as he was also diagnosed with pneumonia and he is being shifted to an ICU, a senior official said on June 19.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

"We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

"We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," he said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

