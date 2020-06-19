App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

PTI

The condition of the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain who was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, has deteriorated as he was also diagnosed with pneumonia and he is being shifted to an ICU, a senior official said on June 19.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

"We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," he said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India #Satyendar Jain

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.