Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai rises to six

The man had been admitted to a private hospital on March 26. He was already suffering from diabetes and had a permanent pacemaker, according to the hospital.

The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to six on Saturday as an 85-year-old doctor who died the day before was confirmed to have contracted the virus infection.



He had no recent travel history, but had come in contact with a close relative who had travelled to the UK, it said.

While a report from a private laboratory had earlier stated that he had coronavirus infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed it on March 28.

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai

