Coronavirus pandemic | 'COVID toe', skin rash appear to be new symptoms of infection: Report

Fever, running nose and tiredness among others are some common symptoms of COVID-19 disease, but health officials say there are some unusual ones as well like “COVID toe”, BBC has reported.

According to the report, it is common for a rash to be a symptom of a virus, like the spots that indicate chicken pox. However, researchers were surprised to see so many varieties of rash appear on COVID-19 patients, said the report.

What is COVID toe?

A COVID toe is reportedly a purple or pink-coloured swelling that can appear around the tips of toes and even fingertips. It can appear on the patient’s feet even in the absence of other symptoms.

According to some dermatologists, it is painful and mostly seen in children and young people, sometimes before any other symptoms of COVID-19 appear.

Other types of rashes appeared on COVID-19 patients are:

> Asymmetrical, chilblain-like lesions around the hands and feet, which could be itchy or painful;

> Outbreaks of small blisters, often itchy, found on the trunk and limbs;

> Pink or white raised areas of skin that looked like nettle rash, and often itchy;

> Small, flat and raised red bumps, known as maculopapular; and

> Livedo, also known as necrosis, in which the skin looked blotchy red or blue, with a net-like pattern.

The novel coronavirus infection may also cause blood clots and if dangerous clots go untreated, they may manifest days to months after respiratory symptoms have resolved, said a Bloomberg report.

The blood clotting is probably the most important thing that’s emerged over the last perhaps month or two, said the report quoting Mitchell Levy, chief of pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine at the Warren Albert School of Medicine at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Clotting is not unusual for infections, said the report, giving the example of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The flu, caused by a novel strain of influenza that killed some 50 million people worldwide, was also linked to downstream damage from clots that could end lives dramatically, said the report. Also, viruses like HIV, dengue and Ebola make blood cells prone to clumping, said the report.