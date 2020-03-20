App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases climb to 195 in India

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the health ministry said adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India rose to 195 on March 20 after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data. The cases include 32 foreign nationals  including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.

Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

