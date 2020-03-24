App
Health
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Consider wage subsidy for construction workers, Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi

Mentioning how Canada has done the same as a part of their COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Congress party urged the Centre to consider advising Workers’ Welfare Boards to roll out welfare measures including wage support.

Jagyaseni Biswas

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has urged the Centre to provide wage subsidy to migrant workers, who are deprived of their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

The letter dated March 23 states that the whole world is grappling with a deadly pandemic at the moment, which has necessitated measures like lockdowns, social distancing and home quarantines to control further spread of the novel coronavirus. While there is no denying the importance of these, it has led to “widespread economic disruption” especially in the informal sector, the letter adds.

Stating that India has more than 44 million construction workers, it states how lakhs of such daily wage labourers are now looking at a “precarious future”. To ease their suffering, the Congress president urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre to consider providing wage subsidies to them.

Mentioning how Canada has done the same as a part of their COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, it told the Centre to consider advising Workers’ Welfare Boards to roll out welfare measures including wage support.

The letter also pointed out how the Building and Other Construction Workers Act of 1966 guarantees multiple welfare measures, including the constitution of two welfare funds. The welfare boards have reportedly collected cess totalling Rs 49,688.07 crores already, of which only Rs 19,379.922 crores have so far been spent, it reminded.

Similar letters were shared with the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Puducherry also -- all of which are ruled by the Congress party.




First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Congress President Sonia Gandhi #Construction Workers #Coronavirus pandemic

